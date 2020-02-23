#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
IndiGo in talks with Jetstar, Qantas for codeshare partnership

Updated : February 23, 2020 12:30 PM IST

Currently, IndiGo has a two-way codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines and a one-way codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways.
In a two-way codeshare agreement, each airline on its distribution system can sell seats on other's flights.
