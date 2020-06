Low-cost carrier IndiGo has put massive cost-cutting measures in place to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic and has planned to raise Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 crore additional funding over a period of nine months.

The savings are expected to be a result of various measures including freezing of supplementary rentals, arrangements with suppliers, and modified delivery schedule. In addition, the airline has also decided to not pay any dividend this year due to the prevailing situation.

The airline is focussed on returning the 120 older Airbus A320ceo aircraft as early as possible and these will be sent back over a period of two years. The airline is working on bringing forward their return as close as possible due to the high maintenance cost incurred on the aircraft. Simultaneously, it will take delivery of "a large number of" A320neos in Q1 and Q2 of FY2021 or until September 2020.

Also read: IndiGo reports quarterly loss of Rs 871 crore

“We have already financed majority of these deliveries through operating lessors, which will help in improving liquidity,” IndiGo chief financial officer Aditya Pande said.

“We have been talking to our lessors to freeze our supplementary rentals to better align these with utilisation over a period of nine months. Since a large number of aircraft are currently grounded and will be operating at much lower utilisation levels going forward, there is no immediate need to provide for these. We have also reached out to various suppliers to provide us more favourable credit,” he added.

Meanwhile, the airline will prefer flying A320neos over A320ceos to reduce cost amid a reduced scale of operations. Currently, IndiGo is operating at 20 percent capacity but is desperate to scale up operations.

While the airline did not detail its capacity outlook for the year, it said that it plans to replace either the entire fleet of 120 A320ceos or “at least most of it” with A320neos.

“We will reduce unit cost even further, making fleet more efficient and ensuring that our capacity is right sized to the market and experimenting with new network and revenue models. In times like these, we must shift our focus from profitability and growth to managing cash and liquidity,” IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta told analysts in a post-earnings conference call.

In line with its plan to reduce costs further, the airline plans to save 25 percent on employee expenses. It is important to note that IndiGo has already announced salary cuts in the range of 5-25 percent across organisation except for certain employees with low pay grades. It has also deferred merit-based salary increments and has announced leave without pay for May, June and July.

Also read: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta says no evidence of COVID-19 transmission on aircraft yet

“Going forward, we will review these numbers constantly and we will adjust them to the revenue environment,” Pande said.

“We saw elevated cost related to employee cost and maintenance cost. We are working diligently to right size our airline to the expected level to strenuously reduce cost and improve liquidity,” he added.

The country's largest airline has also put on hold all discretionary expenses and has deferred certain capex projects as well.