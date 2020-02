IndiGo on Thursday partnered with HDFC Bank to launch its first travel credit card – ‘Ka-ching’ - powered by Mastercard. The credit card has been launched in two variants - 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL. The 'Ka-ching' card will offer 14 travel and lifestyle benefits, the airline said in a statement.

Here are key things to know about the new 'Ka-Ching' card':

Eligibility

Salaried individuals who fall in the age bracket of 21-60 years and have a monthly income of at least Rs 20,000 will be eligible to get this card. Self-employed customers who fall in the age group of 21-65 years and file an ITR of more than Rs 6 lakh per annum will be eligible to avail the 'Ka-Ching' card.

Key features

6E Reward variant card

The 6E Rewards variant card will offer complimentary air ticket worth Rs 1,500 on activation, IndiGo said in a statement. This variant will provide priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal option, the airline added.

The credit card will allow customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions. Additionally, customers will get up to 2 percent 6E rewards on dining, entertainment and grocery transactions. 1 percent 6E Rewards will be offered on all other non-IndiGo transactions (except fuel and wallet), IndiGo said.

Up to 10 percent 6E Rewards will be provided on feature partner transactions.

Discounted convenience fee of Rs 100 per passenger per segment will be provided on availing this card. One percent fuel surcharge waiver will also be available, the carrier noted.

6E Rewards XL

The 6E Rewards XL variant card will offer complimentary air ticket worth Rs 3,000 on activation, it said. This variant will also provide priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal option.

This credit card will allow customers to accrue 5 percent 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions. 3 percent 6E Rewards will be available on dining, entertainment and grocery transactions. 2 percent 6E Rewards will be offered on all other non-IndiGo transactions (except fuel and wallet). Around 15 percent 6E Rewards will be offered on feature partner transactions, the airline mentioned.