IndiGo on Tuesday said it has grounded the crew that operated the Chennai-Coimbatore flight on Monday after one of the passengers oboard tested positive for coronavirus.

The development assumes significance as this is possibly the first case of a passenger getting coronavirus infection after domestic flights resumed services on Monday.

In a statement, IndiGo said that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is currently quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol.