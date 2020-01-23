Aviation
IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet seek tax-free salary for expat pilots
Updated : January 23, 2020 08:31 PM IST
Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) said air carriers have to currently gross up salaries of expat pilots and bear the taxes.
Section 195 of the Income Tax Act deals with TDS for the non-resident people of India.
With high traffic growth in domestic and induction of new type of aircraft in their fleet, the industry has been facing a shortage of type rated pilot-in-command.
