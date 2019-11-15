#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
IndiGo, GoAir get 5 more days to replace A320neo engines

Updated : November 15, 2019 03:26 PM IST

DGCA had asked the airlines to get engines with a modified low-pressure turbine for 36 A320neos by November 19.
So far, GoAir has been able to get engine replacement for 9 out of its 13 A320neos.
The regulator reiterated that the deadline for IndiGo to get the engine replaced for all its A320neos remain January 31.
