IndiGo, GoAir get 5 more days to replace A320neo engines

In a relief to IndiGo and GoAir, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for engine replacement of A320neos by five more days to November 24 from November 19 earlier. The A320neos of IndiGo and GoAir are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

DGCA had asked the airlines to get engines with a modified low-pressure turbine for 36 A320neos by November 19. So far, GoAir has been able to get engine replacement for 9 out of its 13 A320neos and IndiGo has been able to replace engines in 15 out of 23 A320neo planes, sources aware of the development said.

While the progress is below expectations, the task was onerous as the availability of the engine is a challenge leading to an extension of the deadline, a senior government official said.

However, the regulator reiterated that the deadline for IndiGo to get the engine replaced for all its A320neos remain January 31, 2020, and the regulator will ground all A320neos with unmodified engines after January 31, 2020.

“In case of non-adherence to any of the timelines as stipulated above, will entail grounding of such aircraft after the due date,” director general Arun Kumar said.

The regulator has even asked the airline to consider postponing its induction plan and treat the engine replacement matter as a top priority. “You may like to stagger or defer your future induction plan and procure a sufficient number of modified engines to keep the existing fleet in operation,” the regulator had said in a statement early this month.

Pratt & Whitney has been in the spotlight in the Indian aviation space since 2016 when India’s largest airline IndiGo started facing delivery delays in A320neo aircraft amid issues related to cooling down and a start-up time of the engine, reliability, combustion chamber lining, oil seal and fan blades.