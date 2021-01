IndiGo has received Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) nod to operate its Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320neo fleet on longer overseas routes or as EDTO (extended diversion time operations) flights.

"IndiGo has all the pre-requisite approvals to operate its PW Neo fleet as EDTO flights. This approval has been achieved after fulfilling all operational requirements which included conducting a validation flight," IndiGo told CNBC-TV18 in a response to a query.

In October 2020, the airline had sought DGCA nod to extend the extended diversion time operations to 90 minutes from 60 minutes earlier.

The permission would mean that IndiGo can now operate a PW-run A320neo on an overseas route from which the nearest diversion airport is more than 60 minutes away.

In India, IndiGo and GoAir are the two airlines whose fleet includes A320neo with PW engines. As these engines witnessed several glitches in the initial versions, DGCA had barred the two airlines to operate these aircraft on longer routes and hence had limited the diversion time at 60 minutes.

