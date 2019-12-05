Aviation
IndiGo further reduces capacity growth forecast for FY20
The airline has also modified the growth target for March quarter to 15-20 percent
The airline was already facing a challenging task when DGCA had asked IndiGo to replace the engines of its entire A320neo fleet by January 31
