Several IndiGo flights delayed nationwide, DGCA seeks explanation

The operations of IndiGo airline were affected across India as many of its flights faced delays because of non-availability of cabin crew members, reported news agency ANI. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday sought an explanation from IndiGo regarding the delays.

News agency PTI reported that a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leaves, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive. The phase-2 of Air India’s recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and majority of IndiGo’s cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry said, reported PTI.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo & sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide," the news agency tweeted, citing DGCA officials.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo & sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide: DGCA officials to ANI — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

IndiGo operates over 1600 flights daily and more than half of them were facing delays on Sunday, according to media reports.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s website, only 45.2 per cent of IndiGo’s domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 per cent, 80.4 per cent, 86.3 per cent, 88 per cent and 92.3 per cent, respectively, on Saturday. The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27, after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

Air India has started a recruitment drive for fresh cabin crew members as it is planning to buy new planes and improve its services.

Several flyers took to Twitter to complain about the flight delays.

A response was awaited from IndiGo regarding the massive flight delays.

With PTI inputs