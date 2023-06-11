IndiGo flight temporarily enters Pakistan airspace due to bad weather

The Indian aircraft, with a ground speed recorded at 454 knots, unintentionally entered the airspace north of Lahore around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad encountered challenging weather conditions, causing it to temporarily veer off course and enter Pakistani airspace near Lahore, according to a media report on Sunday, June 11. Fortunately, the situation was swiftly resolved, and the aircraft redirected its path back to Indian airspace without any mishap, passing through Gujranwala in the process.

According to information from flight radar, the Indian aircraft, with a ground speed recorded at 454 knots, unintentionally entered the airspace north of Lahore around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

However, it swiftly corrected its course and safely returned to Indian airspace by 8:01 pm, as reported by the Dawn newspaper.

Citing a senior official from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) , the report emphasised that such occurrences are not uncommon and are deemed permissible internationally, particularly in unfavorable weather conditions.

In May, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, designated as PK248, unintentionally entered Indian airspace and remained there for approximately 10 minutes.

The incident occurred as the flight was returning from Muscat on May 4, and its intended destination was the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. The pilot encountered challenging weather conditions, specifically heavy rainfall, which posed difficulties in safely landing the Boeing 777 aircraft.

Meanwhile, several flights were diverted and delayed in Pakistan due to poor visibility at airports.

In the meantime, a significant number of flights encountered diversions and delays in Pakistan due to the deteriorating visibility at airports. The CAA spokesman confirmed that the weather warning for Lahore was extended until 11:30 pm on Saturday, as the visibility at the Allama Iqbal International Airport dropped to 5,000 meters.

The unfavorable conditions forced multiple flights bound for Lahore to be redirected to Islamabad. Pakistan experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms on Saturday evening.

The most severely affected regions were the three adjacent districts of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, where approximately 29 casualties were reported, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

