IndiGo flight temporarily enters Pakistan airspace due to bad weather

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad encountered challenging weather conditions, causing it to temporarily veer off course and enter Pakistani airspace near Lahore, according to a media report on Sunday, June 11. Fortunately, the situation was swiftly resolved, and the aircraft redirected its path back to Indian airspace without any mishap, passing through Gujranwala in the process.

According to information from flight radar, the Indian aircraft, with a ground speed recorded at 454 knots, unintentionally entered the airspace north of Lahore around 7:30 pm on Saturday.