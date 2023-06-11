CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
IndiGo flight temporarily enters Pakistan airspace due to bad weather

By Anand Singha  Jun 11, 2023 3:24:06 PM IST (Published)

The Indian aircraft, with a ground speed recorded at 454 knots, unintentionally entered the airspace north of Lahore around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad encountered challenging weather conditions, causing it to temporarily veer off course and enter Pakistani airspace near Lahore, according to a media report on Sunday, June 11. Fortunately, the situation was swiftly resolved, and the aircraft redirected its path back to Indian airspace without any mishap, passing through Gujranwala in the process.

According to information from flight radar, the Indian aircraft, with a ground speed recorded at 454 knots, unintentionally entered the airspace north of Lahore around 7:30 pm on Saturday.
However, it swiftly corrected its course and safely returned to Indian airspace by 8:01 pm, as reported by the Dawn newspaper.
