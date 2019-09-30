Aviation

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

Updated : September 30, 2019 10:52 AM IST

A Goa-Delhi IndiGo airline flight, which was also ferrying state environment minister Nilesh Cabral, had to make a turnaround and land at the Dabolim International Airport early on Monday, after its left engine caught fire.

Speaking to IANS Cabral said, that the engine caught fire fifteen minutes after the plane was airborne at around 1 am.