Aviation
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire
Updated : September 30, 2019 10:52 AM IST
A Goa-Delhi IndiGo airline flight, which was also ferrying state environment minister Nilesh Cabral, had to make a turnaround and land at the Dabolim International Airport early on Monday, after its left engine caught fire.
Speaking to IANS Cabral said, that the engine caught fire fifteen minutes after the plane was airborne at around 1 am.
There were around 180 passengers in the plane at the time the incident occurred, Cabral added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more