IndiGo Flight Incident: Passenger opens emergency exit door during takeoff

In a shocking incident aboard an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Delhi on July 8, a 40-year-old passenger identified as Furoqon Hussain allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door during takeoff. The incident, which caused panic among passengers, crew members, and the pilot-in-command, was swiftly dealt with by airport authorities upon landing at Delhi airport, as per reports on Friday, July 14.

An FIR has been filed against Hussain, and investigations are currently underway.

According to sources at Delhi airport, the unruly behavior of Hussain, who was seated in 18A near the emergency exit, led to the opening of the door cover. Responding promptly, the flight crew managed to restore the cover and relocated the passenger to a different seat for the remainder of the journey.

Safety experts have highlighted the potential hazards associated with tampering with emergency exit doors. S. S. Panesar, former Director of Flight Safety at Indian Airlines, emphasised that the handle of the emergency exit door is protected by a cover designed to prevent it from opening accidentally due to cabin pressure or other factors.

"If the cover is removed, then the handle is bare open and it can open mid-air due to any reason and it is hazardous for the aircraft."

Removing this cover exposes the handle, making it susceptible to opening mid-air, which poses a serious risk to the aircraft and everyone on board.

With inputs from PTI