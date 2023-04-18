Indigo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur suffers tail strike, airline says no injuries reported

The incident had occurred on Friday, April 14, while the flight was landing at Nagpur airport. The airline in a statement said that no injuries were reported and the aircraft was grounded in the city for the necessary repairs and assessment.

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur recently suffered a tail strike while landing. The incident had occurred on Friday, April 14, while the flight was landing at Nagpur airport.

When the empennage or tail of an aircraft hits the ground or any stationary object present during take-off or landing is called a 'tail strike'.

The airline in a statement said that no injuries were reported and the aircraft was grounded in the city for the necessary repairs and assessment.

Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/bcRj049dgs — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

"“Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated," IndiGo said in a statement, CNN-News18 reported.

Also Read: Go First to receive Rs 600 crore by April end to overcome operational issues