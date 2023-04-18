Indigo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur suffers tail strike, airline says no injuries reported

1 Min(s) Read
The incident had occurred on Friday, April 14, while the flight was landing at Nagpur airport. The airline in a statement said that no injuries were reported and the aircraft was grounded in the city for the necessary repairs and assessment.
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur recently suffered a tail strike while landing. The incident had occurred on Friday, April 14, while the flight was landing at Nagpur airport.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Emergency credit scheme for small enterprises — here's why it shouldn't have been closed just like that
Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Blinkit protests | What delivery riders want from the government and Zomato
Apr 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
When the empennage or tail of an aircraft hits the ground or any stationary object present during take-off or landing is called a 'tail strike'.
The airline in a statement said that no injuries were reported and the aircraft was grounded in the city for the necessary repairs and assessment.
Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/bcRj049dgs— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
"“Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated," IndiGo said in a statement, CNN-News18 reported.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!