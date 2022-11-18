Mumbai bound IndiGo flight returns to Kolkata after encountering a technical snag

The Indigo flight departed at 10:05 am from Kolkata for Mumbai but soon encountered a technical snag.
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight had to return back from Kolkata airport on Friday after encountering a technical snag. The flight departed at 10:05 am with 156 passengers onboard from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.
Within minutes of take-off, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control about encountering some technical issues and about his wish to return back. The engineers are now inspecting the technical fault after the flight has landed back at the Kolkata airport.
Earlier this week, Indigo Airlines commenced operations of its first A321 freighter aircraft between Delhi and Mumbai from November 15. The 'IndiGo CarGo' aircraft was converted from a passenger jet to a full freighter configuration and will carry general and e-commerce cargo.
-More details awaited
