    aviation News

    Mumbai bound IndiGo flight returns to Kolkata after encountering a technical snag
    By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Updated)

    The Indigo flight departed at 10:05 am from Kolkata for Mumbai but soon encountered a technical snag.

    A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight had to return back from Kolkata airport on Friday after encountering a technical snag. The flight departed at 10:05 am with 156 passengers onboard from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

    Within minutes of take-off, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control about encountering some technical issues and about his wish to return back. The engineers are now inspecting the technical fault after the flight has landed back at the Kolkata airport.
    -More details awaited
    Also Read:Govt may invite EoI for privatising AI subsidiary AIESL before AIASL by February
     
     
    First Published:  IST
