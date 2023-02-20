IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow due to bomb threat

The airline immediately implemented all necessary security protocols, and after a thorough check, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, it said in a statement.
An IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday. The airline immediately implemented all necessary security protocols, and after a thorough check, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, it said in a statement.
"IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," it added.
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 4:25 PM IST
