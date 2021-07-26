Indigo fake job racket: Delhi Police arrest 12

The Delhi Police has arrested 12 people for offering fake jobs at IndiGo, the largest airline company in the country.

The investigation was started after the Delhi Police East District Cyber cell received a complaint from IndiGo that some people were cheating job seekers by claiming to provide them with positions at IndiGo across various airports in the country.

During the investigation, the cyber cell raided a fake call centre based in Gazipur and 12 accused were nabbed, along with 16 mobile phones with SIM cards, one laptop, six CPUs, two Wi-Fi routers, two ATM cards and Rs 26,000 in cash.

The investigation has further revealed that the fraudsters used to post ads on Quickr advertising jobs.

“Thereafter people in need of jobs would then apply seeing these advertisements. A datasheet of all the interested candidates was then prepared by Quickr which was offered for sale to the ones who are advertising these ads for some amount. After this, they call these victims and give them a job offer. It becomes easy for people looking for jobs to fall in the trap of these fraudsters. They receive payments from the victims on this pretext. Accused persons were Collecting all the data of their chosen targets from "Quikr jobs". PC remand of the accused persons is being obtained for further investigation,” the police said in a statement.

24-year-old Surjeet from Village Kachhwai of Firozaba has been identified as the main accused. He is believed to have colluded with a 25-year-old Sundaram Gupta of Ghaziabad. In addition, there were eight girls and two boys, who were hired on a monthly salary of Rs 6,000-9,000.

They used to mainly target people from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, UP, and Uttarakhand.

”IndiGo has been continuously working towards creating awareness through advisories and regular infomercials around such fake job offers by criminals. Our strong belief in handling the issue with a combination of police action as well as awareness has resulted in the apprehension of these miscreants today,” Mr. Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice President: Human Resources, IndiGo said.

This comes at a time when cyber crimes have been growing at an alarming rate and several airlines have often complained of facing similar issues.

The police team led by Insp. Manish Kumar comprising of SI Nishakar, SI Satish Singh, Ct. Narender Kumar and W/Ct Neetu was constituted under the supervision of ACP Ved Prakash, ACP/Operation Cell, East District under the overall supervision of DCP East Priyanka Kashyap.

“I would like to congratulate Vikram Chona, Head - Corporate Affairs, IndiGo for his tireless efforts in contributing to this investigation,” Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Interglobe Aviation, said in a release.

“We would like to thank DCP East Priyanka Kashyap, ACP Ved Prakash, ACP/Operation Cell, East District and the police team for taking prompt action and bringing these fraudsters to justice,” the release added.