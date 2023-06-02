IndiGo expands international connectivity with six new destinations

In addition to the extensive introduction of new routes, IndiGo is set to resume daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August, This flight service was temporarily suspended three years ago due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be reinstated.

IndiGo, has announced additions to its international expansion strategy. the airline has expanded international connectivity by adding six new destinations across Asia, and Africa.

The airline will commence direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi, Kenya, and Jakarta, Indonesia, starting in late July or early August.

Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku, Azerbaijan and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This expansion initiative will witness IndiGo introducing an impressive total of 174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023.

These flights will encompass a variety of new destinations, routes, and frequencies, effectively meeting the surging demand for international travel to, from, and via India.

“The addition of these exciting new destinations, new direct flight routes, enhanced flight frequencies, and strategic codeshare partnerships, will help us expand our footprint across four continents with Africa and Central Asia being penetrated for the first time," said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo.

With this expansion t otal number of international destinations for IndiGo will go up from 26 to 32.

Further, as part of its Middle East expansion strategy, IndiGo is set to introduce additional direct international services that will bridge the gap between Middle Eastern destinations and several Indian cities.

In the coming months, IndiGo plans to connect Dammam to Lucknow, Chennai, and Kochi, as well as Abu Dhabi to Goa, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. Furthermore, IndiGo will link Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad, Bahrain to Kochi, and Jeddah to Ahmedabad, further enhancing connectivity in the region. These initiatives highlight IndiGo's commitment to expanding its network and providing convenient travel options for passengers between the Middle East and various cities in India.