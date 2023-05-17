IndiGo expands international capacity, inducts second wet-leased Boeing 777

The recent Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual-class configuration with 24 business and 376 economy class seats. The airline said that it had inducted its second widebody to cater to rising international travel demand from India.

India’s biggest airline in terms of fleet and market share, IndiGo, on Wednesday, inducted its second wide-body aircraft, a Boeing 777. The second Boeing widebody has been inducted on a wet lease and the aircraft will operate on the Mumbai-Istanbul route from May 17, 2023.

The airline said that it had inducted its second widebody to cater to rising international travel demand from India. Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo said, “We are pleased to induct our second Boeing 777 aircraft on a wet lease. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping fares affordable.”

IndiGo is confident that travellers from India will be able to travel to 33 destinations across Europe as the airline has a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines. IndiGo is targeting business and leisure travellers.

“Through this addition, we are also implementing our strategy of providing more convenient travel options for people looking to travel between India and Europe this summer,” Elbers added.

The recent Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual-class configuration with 24 business and 376 economy class seats. Passengers will be able to pre-book hot meals including Jain meals, Vegetarian and Non-Veg meals.

Passengers will also be able to purchase alcohol for in-flight consumption and can pre-book their choice of buying blankets, pillows and amenity kits on the flight.

IndiGo received its first widebody in February this year which is operating on the Delhi-Istanbul route. The Indian budget carrier is all set to announce its Q4 results on May 18, 2023.