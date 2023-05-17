English
IndiGo expands international capacity, inducts second wet-leased Boeing 777

By Daanish Anand  May 17, 2023 1:01:49 PM IST (Published)

The recent Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual-class configuration with 24 business and 376 economy class seats. The airline said that it had inducted its second widebody to cater to rising international travel demand from India.

India’s biggest airline in terms of fleet and market share, IndiGo, on Wednesday, inducted its second wide-body aircraft, a Boeing 777. The second Boeing widebody has been inducted on a wet lease and the aircraft will operate on the Mumbai-Istanbul route from May 17, 2023.

The airline said that it had inducted its second widebody to cater to rising international travel demand from India. Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo said, “We are pleased to induct our second Boeing 777 aircraft on a wet lease. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping fares affordable.”
X