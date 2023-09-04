IndiGo expands Airbus fleet with approval for 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft

The board of India’s largest airline IndiGo approved the acquisition of an additional 10 A320 NEO aircraft from Airbus. These newly approved aircraft will be integrated into the airline's original 2019 order for 300 aircraft, IndiGo said in an exchange filing, although specific delivery dates were not disclosed.

Earlier in October 2019, IndiGo had placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, comprising a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR planes. This was one of the largest orders in the history of global aviation and one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator.

However, in June 2023, IndiGo signed another massive order of 500 aircraft with Airbus, with the orderbook comprising a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft. The deal, signed at the Paris Air Show overshadowed Air India's order of 470 aircraft, making IndiGo's purchase the largest ever in the history of passenger jets.

IndiGo, which operated a fleet of over 310 aircraft as of June this year, already had 480 aircraft on order prior to its latest acquisition. With the recent order of 500 aircraft from Airbus, IndiGo's total orderbook had surged to nearly 1,000 aircraft.

Separately, Virgin Atlantic in a statement said it has completed a year of codeshare agreement with IndiGo. The partnership enables customers to connect between Virgin Atlantic and IndiGo’s networks with a single ticket.

“The partnership has grown from strength to strength, initially launched with 8 destinations in September 2022, growing to 34 destinations across the country now. In one year more than 30,000 customers have connected between Virgin Atlantic and IndiGo’s network, with the most popular destinations being Goa, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Amritsar,” it said.

Alex McEwan, Country Manager, South Asia, Virgin Atlantic said the duo will launch flights to Bengaluru from London Heathrow in March 2024, which will offer more connecting options for customers in the South of India.

Shares of IndiGo parent company InterGlobe Aviation were trading nearly a percent higher at Rs 2458.65 on BSE at 2:25 pm.