IndiGo, Etihad evince interest in Air India, says report
Updated : December 31, 2019 08:22 AM IST
The government is offering 100 percent stake in Air India this time, after failing to invite any bid for 76 percent stake in the beleaguered national carrier last year.
IndiGo can bid 100 percent for Air India.
Etihad owned 24 percent in Jet Airways until recently but decided against funding the financially beleaguered airline, leading to its grounding in April this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more