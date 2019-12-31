IndiGo, Etihad evince interest in Air India, says report

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways have showed interest in national carrier Air India, according to an Economic Times report. The Tata Group, however, has not shown any interest yet, the report added.

The Centre is expected to come up with the expression of interest (EoI) documents by next month, according to the report.

The government is offering 100 percent stake this time, after failing to invite any bid for 76 percent stake in the beleaguered national carrier last year.

Quoting an anonymous official, the ET report said "these two companies and a couple of private equity investors" have shown interest in Air India.

Among the two, the current foreign direct investment (FDI) regime prohibits a foreign carrier such as Etihad to directly own more than 49 percent, but IndiGo can bid 100 percent for Air India.

But FDI norms allow 100 percent foreign investment in an airline, which means Eithad can bid for 100 percent stake either by tying up with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority or National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, the report said.

Etihad owned 24 percent in Jet Airways until recently but decided against funding the financially beleaguered airline, leading to its grounding in April this year.

After failing to receive any bid in its first attempt to sell Air India, the government has offered several relaxations this time, such as 100 percent stake in the airline, substantial restructuring of debt and liabilities and allowing the new owner to offer VRS to employees.

The government will clear Air India's dues amounting to Rs 22,000 crore to vendors scuh as airports and oil companies before the sale, the report said. It may also Air India's entire working capital debt of about Rs 15,500 crore, so that Air India is left with a loan burden of about Rs 20,000 crore, the report added.