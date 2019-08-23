IndiGo enters China, launches daily non-stop flight on Delhi-Chengdu route

Budget airline IndiGo will enter China from next month with the launch of a daily non-stop flight on to Chengdu from Delhi, beginning September 15. The starting fares for the Delhi-Chengdu flight will be Rs 8,999.

Chengdu will be IndiGoâ€™s 20th international destination. The city is a popular destination for Indian tourists and is also the worldâ€™s largest source of outbound travellers.