IndiGo enters China, launches daily non-stop flight on Delhi-Chengdu route
Updated : August 23, 2019 02:32 PM IST
Chengdu will be IndiGoâ€™s 20th international destination
Daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Chengdu route from September 15 will begin with fares starting at Rs 8,999.Â
