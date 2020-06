IndiGo has lost no time in exploring new revenue models amid the disruption caused due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and has now entered the territory of charter flights.

The low-cost carrier has started offering charter flights. As per the description on the website of the airline, it plans to offer the service on both A320 and ATR aircraft.

The passengers are required to submit a form detailing the destination, arrival point, time of travel, names, address and other details. The arrival and destination options include domestic and international cities. Following this, the airline's representatives promise to get in touch with the customer within 24 hours.

As the airline has also converted 10 passenger aircraft into freighters and is also offering charter flights for cargo operations.

Industry experts expect the charter flights business to flourish in the near term on the back of demand driven by high net worth individuals. It is expected that social distancing norms and health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a rise in demand for such charter flights which provide substantial social distancing.