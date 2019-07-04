Aviation
IndiGo employs around 50% of total foreign pilots working in India, says government
Updated : July 04, 2019 06:39 AM IST
A total of 404 foreign pilots are working in India as of June 10 this year. Out of these, IndiGo has employed 199 pilots.
As per the data presented by the minister, GoAir and Alliance Air stand at the number 2 and the number 3 spots as they employ 65 and 61 foreign pilots respectively.
SpiceJet employs 35 foreign pilots as of June 10 this year, the data showed.
