Around 1,700 IndiGo employees at Mumbai Airport went on a strike, claiming harassment by airport authorities. In a statement on Friday, IndiGo said it was aware of the matter and dialogue between the management and the staff was underway.

"We assure all our operations remain unaffected. One of our core principles is taking care of all our employees and IndiGo is always committed to employee welfare and well-being," Indigo said.

According to a Mirror Now report, the issue is a "fallout of the political tussle" between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both parties reportedly want to control IndiGo's employees' union.

The union is currently controlled by Uddhav's Sena who are not taking a swipe at the BJP. Now, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) accused BJP leader Prasad Lad of "harassing" IndiGo employees and replacing existing IndiGo employees with his allies leaders, Mirror Now reported.

An employee said that on May 19, a worker died by suicide after facing harassment. A Uddhav camp MP said somebody had a "political motive". "They want these employees to surrender and join some other union", he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam was quoted as saying, "Many workers want to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, or some or the other party. They want to leave Uddhav Thackeray camp."

(With inputs from Daanish Anand from CNBCTV-18)