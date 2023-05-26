English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeaviation News1,700 IndiGo employees at Mumbai airport go on strike | Here's why

    1,700 IndiGo employees at Mumbai airport go on strike | Here's why

    1,700 IndiGo employees at Mumbai airport go on strike | Here's why
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 3:43:42 PM IST (Published)

    In a statement in Friday, IndiGo said it is aware of the matter and dialogue between the management and the staff is underway.

    Around 1,700 IndiGo employees at Mumbai Airport went on a strike, claiming harassment by airport authorities. In a statement on Friday, IndiGo said it was aware of the matter and dialogue between the management and the staff was underway.

    "We assure all our operations remain unaffected. One of our core principles is taking care of all our employees and IndiGo is always committed to employee welfare and well-being," Indigo said.
    According to a Mirror Now report, the issue is a "fallout of the political tussle" between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both parties reportedly want to control IndiGo's employees' union.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X