Around 1,700 IndiGo employees at Mumbai Airport went on a strike, claiming harassment by airport authorities. In a statement on Friday, IndiGo said it was aware of the matter and dialogue between the management and the staff was underway.

"We assure all our operations remain unaffected. One of our core principles is taking care of all our employees and IndiGo is always committed to employee welfare and well-being," Indigo said.

According to a Mirror Now report, the issue is a "fallout of the political tussle" between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both parties reportedly want to control IndiGo's employees' union.