IndiGo EGM: What co-founder Gangwal needs for the restrictions on stake sale to go

Updated : January 04, 2020 10:41 AM IST

Shares of InterGlobe rose after the exchange filing, possibly because the market anticipated a resolution to the feud in the form of an exit by either of the two IndiGo promoters.
But the passing of the changes in the articles of association by Rakesh Gangwal will require votes from least two-thirds of the shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation.
