IndiGo EGM: Shareholders upset by absence of Rakesh Gangwal and independent director Khanna

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his associate Anupam Khanna remained absent at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Wednesday, which was requisitioned by the former, upsetting several shareholders.

While some shareholders appreciated the "excellent work" done by the airline, others were concerned about the erosion of investor's wealth due to the differences between the two promoters — Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia.

Some shareholders also advised the company to settle the differences amicably so that shareholders "don't suffer and market price doesn't come down".

A section of shareholders who were present at the EGM also sought clarity on what is the future course of action for the equity held by Gangwal, to which, IndiGo board chairman M. Damodaran said that it is for the promoter to decide what he wants.

The result of the voting will be known within the next 48 hours. In order to approve the agenda items, Gangwal will need the support of Rahul Bhatia and his associates, who hold a 38.3 percent stake in the airline.

Chief executive officer and whole-time director Ronojoy Dutta, co-founder Rahul Bhatia, his wife Rohini Bhatia, chief financial officer Aditya Pande, board chairman M. Damodaran, company secretary Sanjay Gupta and non-executive director Anil Parashar were present at the EGM. Non-executive independent director Pallavi Shardul Shroff was not present.

The six-month-long bitter public spat between the promoters of IndiGo, India’s largest airline, took a new turn on January 3 when co-founder Gangwal requested an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on January 29 seeking to change the rules on the sale and purchase of shares by its main stakeholders.

Gangwal wanted to delete rules in IndiGo holding company InterGlobe Aviation's articles of association that give his partner Rahul Bhatia — with whom he developed sharp differences — the right of first refusal should Gangwal choose to sell his shares.

Gangwal also wanted to remove an article that restricts either of the co-founders from purchasing publicly listed shares in InterGlobe and tag-along right. While these changes could potentially trigger an open offer for the rest of the company, more importantly, they would allow Gangwal or Bhatia to increase or reduce their shareholding in IndiGo.

Gangwal and Bhatia each control stakes of a little less than 40 percent in InterGlobe along with their families. Their simmering differences became public in July after Gangwal, an aviation veteran, alleged that corporate governance rules are regularly violated at InterGlobe.

Bhatia and his family own the largest stake in IndiGo at 38.3 percent and Gangwal and family hold 36.7 percent. The remaining 25 percent of stake is held by the public.

While the shareholders' agreement between Gangwal and Bhatia expired on November 10, 2019, some clauses such as the right of first refusal and tag along right, among others, remained and became part of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd or IndiGo's articles of association.

Almost immediately after the shareholder agreement expired, Gangwal launched efforts to get the clauses he saw as detrimental to his interests changed.

On November 13, 2019, Gangwal group wrote a letter to IndiGo to delete articles 1.6 to 1.15 (transfer of equity Shares), 1.16 to 1.20 (acquisition of shares) and 2A (other provisions on equity shares) from the articles. InterGlobe chairman M Damodaran, who previously headed market regulator Sebi, directed the company to obtain a legal opinion on Gangwal’s letter. It was confirmed that Gangwal and family had the right to request a meeting of shareholders to decide whether the articles need to be amended, in light of the expiry of the shareholders' agreement.