IndiGo EGM: Shareholders upset by absence of Rakesh Gangwal and independent director Khanna
Updated : January 29, 2020 12:52 PM IST
While some shareholders appreciated the "excellent work" done by IndiGo, others were concerned about the erosion of investor's wealth.
A section of shareholders who were present at the EGM also sought clarity on what is the future course of action for the equity held by Gangwal.
In order to approve the agenda items, Gangwal will need the support of Rahul Bhatia and his associates, who hold a 38.3 percent stake in the airline.
