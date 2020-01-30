Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo EGM: Gangwal and Bhatia's boardroom battle continues with no resolution in sight

Updated : January 30, 2020 11:53 AM IST

On January 29, over 51 percent of IndiGo shareholders rejected Gangwal’s proposal to make changes in the rules regarding sale and purchase of shares.
While Gangwal requisitioned the EGM for January 29, he and non-executive independent director of the company Dr Anupam Khanna were not present at the venue.
IndiGo EGM: Gangwal and Bhatia's boardroom battle continues with no resolution in sight
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank

RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank

India to have more than 1 lakh startups by 2025, says Mohandas Pai

India to have more than 1 lakh startups by 2025, says Mohandas Pai

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement