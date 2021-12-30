IndiGo EGM concludes, result in 2 days; CEO Rono Dutta assures stronger recovery

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of InterGlobe Aviation ( IndiGo ), the country's largest low-cost airline, concluded Thursday. The promoters of IndiGo Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia had called the EGM to propose amendments to the carrier's Articles of Association (AoA) that would resolve the issues between the two. The shareholders in the EGM were required to vote on it. The result of the EGM voting that took place via video conferencing would be uploaded within two working days.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Rono Dutta has said while the Omicron variant has softened future bookings, the company is on its way to recovery. He added the company will emerge stronger after the two turbulent years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EGM had proposed to remove some clauses like the right of first refusal and tag-along from the AoA. These clauses are a key point of friction between the company's founders Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia. The removal of the right of refusal will allow either promoter to sell or transfer their shares to a third entity without giving notice to each other. Some experts consider this EGM may signal a truce between Bhatia and Gangwal.

The feud between the co-founders had turned legal and reached the Delhi High Court in October. Before that, both of them had battled against each others' claims at the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

IndiGo shares are down over 1 percent at Rs 1,984, underperforming the Sensex as the latter rose over 0.2 percent to 57,909.

