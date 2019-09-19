IndiGo dominates Indian skies with nearly half the market share in August, but it is not the most punctual, shows DGCA data

IndiGo has continued its dominance of the Indian airspace, cornering 47 percent of the market share in the country, however, it was only the third most punctual operator in the country, lagging behind GoAir and AirAsia, data from the aviation regulator has revealed.

InterGlobe Aviationâ€™s IndiGo has built a massive lead over its rivals when it comes to market share. Spice Jet came a distant second with 15.5 percent followed by the national carrier Air India (12.8 percent), according to the latest data published by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Private carrier Go Air (11.8 percent) and Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia (6.5 percent) rounded up the top five operators in the country.

IndiGoâ€™s share in July was 47.8 percent, while it reached a peak 49.9 percent in April this year.

The Indian carriers have reaped the benefits of Jet Airways going under as it grapples with crushing debt and its inability to find a new buyer. The Naresh Goyal-led private carrier last operated a flight in April.

In terms of punctuality, Go Air trumped all other carriers, operating 85.1 percent of its August flights on time. AirAsia operated 82.7 percent of its flights on time while IndiGo managed a rate of around four out of five flights (80.3 percent) on schedule. Air India flew just about six of its ten flights on time (59.8 percent).

The on-time performance (OTP) data took into account flights from Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

SpiceJet managed the highest passenger load factor â€” a metric that measures capacity utilisation â€” with 92.4 percent. AirAsia (87.8 percent), GoAir (87.5 percent), IndiGo (84.3 percent), and Vistara (81.8 percent) rounded up the top five.