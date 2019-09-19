Aviation
IndiGo dominates Indian skies with nearly half the market share in August, but it is not the most punctual, shows DGCA data
Updated : September 19, 2019 03:29 PM IST
IndiGo has continued its dominance of the Indian airspace, cornering 47 percent of the market share in the country.
In terms of punctuality, Go Air trumped all other carriers, operating 85.1 percent of its August flights on time. AirAsia operated 82.7 percent of its flights on time while IndiGo managed a rate of around four out of five flights (80.3 percent) on schedule.
SpiceJet managed the highest passenger load factor â€” a metric that measures capacity utilisation â€” with 92.4 percent. AirAsia (87.8 percent), GoAir (87.5 percent), IndiGo (84.3 percent), and Vistara (81.8 percent) rounded up the top five.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more