IndiGo dominates Indian skies with nearly half the market share in August, but it is not the most punctual, shows DGCA data

Updated : September 19, 2019 03:29 PM IST

IndiGo has continued its dominance of the Indian airspace, cornering 47 percent of the market share in the country.
In terms of punctuality, Go Air trumped all other carriers, operating 85.1 percent of its August flights on time. AirAsia operated 82.7 percent of its flights on time while IndiGo managed a rate of around four out of five flights (80.3 percent) on schedule.
SpiceJet managed the highest passenger load factor â€” a metric that measures capacity utilisation â€” with 92.4 percent. AirAsia (87.8 percent), GoAir (87.5 percent), IndiGo (84.3 percent), and Vistara (81.8 percent) rounded up the top five.
