IndiGo dispute: Read the full text of Rakesh Gangwal's letter to directors

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has written a letter to the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation, reiterating that there are still disagreements between him and Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) on related-party transaction (RPT) policy and board composition. "I again reiterate that I am no longer in a position to vote affirmatively on the special resolution for alteration in articles of association of the company," unless as discussed in numerous emails (I) a complementary board resolution is passed to prevent IGE group from getting even more rights and abilities than they have today (ii) the new RPT policy is adopted, language for which has already been agreed," Gangwal said in the letter dated August 5.

Here is the full text of the letter sent by Gangwal to directors: