IndiGo: DGCA orders probe as Delhi-Vadodara flight is diverted to Jaipur after engine vibrations

By PTI  IST (Published)
The officials said the pilots of IndiGo’s Delhi-Vadodara flight, which was being operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft on Thursday, decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second.

An IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. The DGCA is investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, they said.
IndiGo’s competitor SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.
The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.
The officials said the pilots of IndiGo’s Delhi-Vadodara flight, which was being operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft on Thursday, decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second. The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm.

In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute." "As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," it added.
