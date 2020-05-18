IndiGo cuts salaries of pilots, introduces lower pay packages and mandatory leave without pay

India's largest airline IndiGo has implemented a a number of measures to reduce the salary of its pilots amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The airline, which commands 49 percent share in domestic aviation market, has asked its pilots to opt for either an annual pay package with 42 days PL (paid leave) program or to opt for a pay package which will have 3 weeks of work and then one week rest. This step is likely to severely impact the salary for a pilot by as much as Rs 70,000 per month for some.

IndiGo is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's query.

Also read: IndiGo operates cargo flight to Guangzhou, brings back medical supplies

Earlier, the airline used to give three options to pilots in terms of pay package. In addition to the above two options, there was also an option of 22 days PL program, which used to result in highest salary among the three options.

The airline has blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the reshuffle in pay structure.

"As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted our operations. Also, as and when we resume operations, it is likely that we will initially commence operations at a lower scale and then gradually scale up capacity, based on demand and other relevant considerations. You will agree that as a result of this, there is no requirement for the extra availability that is offered by the 22 days PL program," the airline's leave planning department wrote to pilots in a mail reviewed by CNBC-TV18.

"Therefore, keeping in mind the current operational requirements and in the interest of utilising our resources in the most optimum manner, we would like to offer you the option of choosing from (a) the 42 days PL program or (b) the one week off leave program," the airline added.

Also read: IndiGo promoter InterGlobe Enterprises confirms it is bidding for Virgin Australia

The airline has not mentioned the time period for which the above decision will be applicable. Traditionally, IndiGo asks the pilots to make the decision about the pay structure once a year, sources said.

Simultaneously, the airline has also implemented the pay cuts which were announced in March but reversed in April. Hence, it has also cut salaries of pilots by 15 percent for a period of three months with effect from May.

In addition, the airline has also implemented a mandatory leave without pay program for 1.5 days to 5 days. However, most pilots are facing a mandatory leave without pay for 5 days. This measure is also expected to be valid for a period of three months as of now.

Also read: IndiGo uses passenger aircraft in freighter mode to carry over 20,000 kg of cargo

The airline had recently cut the salaries of the pilots who were "not yet released" or who are undergoing training by 50 percent.

It is important to note that IndiGo is considered to be the airline with the best balance sheet in India. As of December 2019, IndiGo had a total cash reserve of Rs 20,068.7 crore including Rs 10,655.9 crore of restricted cash.