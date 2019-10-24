Aviation
IndiGo cuts FY20 capacity growth target to 25% from 30%
Updated : October 24, 2019 09:02 PM IST
ASK or Average Seat Kilometres, a measure of an airline’s passenger capacity, was up 30.3 percent on year for IndiGo in the June quarter this year.
The same rose 28.9 percent on year in the September quarter last year.
