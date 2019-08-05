IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sets up website for rebuttals

The rift between the two promoters of IndiGo is far from over as co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has now set up a website to put out statements to correct “misinformation.”

The website, available at https://governanceindia.com/ will provide updates on IndiGo governance matters and will issue statements on behalf of Gangwal, who, along with his associates, holds about 36.7 percent stake in the airline.

“If important and necessary, I shall put out certain relevant information or statements on this website to either update shareholders, the press and all other stakeholders or correct misinformation and false narratives that unnamed 'sources' plant in the press. I do not have the necessary infrastructure in India or need a PR agency to address these issues and I believe this is an effective way to have my voice heard,” the website reads.

Currently, two updates have been posted on the website, the first one on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) filing from July 9 and the other one on a whistleblower response posted on July 30.

The rift between the two promoters came out in public eye when IndiGo informed the exchanges that Gangwal has written a letter to Sebi on July 8 seeking regulatory intervention with regard to his disagreements with the airline co-founder Rahul Bhatia on corporate governance norms and related party transactions.

Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises has denied the allegations made by Gangwal and called them baseless.

Also read: IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal seeks Prime Minister Modi’s intervention, says he doesn’t want control and is not looking to sell

While the outcome of the board meeting that took place at IndiGo on July 19 and July 20 had led to some progress in resolving the dispute between two promoters with the decision of appointing independent directors, including an independent woman director, the two sides are yet to come to terms of a truce.

Bhatia and his associates hold the highest stake in the company at 38.26 percent, followed by Gangwal and his associates at 36.68 percent.