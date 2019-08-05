Aviation
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sets up website for rebuttals
Updated : August 05, 2019 08:50 PM IST
The website will provide updates on IndiGo governance matters and will issue statements on behalf of Rakesh Gangwal, who, along with his associates, holds about 36.7 percent stake in the airline.
Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises has denied the allegations made by Gangwal and called them baseless.
