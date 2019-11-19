IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia levels obstruction allegations against Rakesh Gangwal, says report

Indigo co-founder Rahul Bhatia has alleged that his partner Rakesh Gangwal has a history of being uncooperative and obstructive, reported The Economic Times.

Bhatia made the comments while requesting the United States district court of Florida to retrieve documents that will be used in a separate case filed against Gangwal on the alleged violation of a shareholders’ agreement, the report said.

“There are reasons to believe that the respondents (Gangwal camp) will not timely or fully comply with the LCIA [London Court of International Arbitration] tribunal’s discovery requests, notwithstanding assurances to the contrary made to this court … This belief is built on Mr Gangwal’s history of being uncooperative and obstructive with respect to petitioners’ requests,” Bhatia’s counsel said in his re-application, said The Economic Times report.