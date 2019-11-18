Aviation
IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia labels obstruction allegations against Rakesh Gangwal, says report
Updated : November 18, 2019 02:42 PM IST
Indigo co-founder Rahul Bhatia has alleged that his partner Rakesh Gangwal has a history of being uncooperative and obstructive.
Bhatia approached the southern district court of Florida, seeking “to obtain documents and testimony related” to Gangwal’s alleged breach.
