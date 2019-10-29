TOP NEWS »

IndiGo close to placing near-record order for over 300 A320neo family aircraft

Updated : October 29, 2019 03:24 PM IST

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that IndiGo, part of InterGlobe Aviation, was putting the finishing touches on an order that would include Airbus's newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320 type called the A321XLR.
IndiGo was among the first carriers to buy the re-engined A320neo in early 2011.
