IndiGo chooses Germany's Recaro to retrofit seats in its new A321neo and A320neo aircraft

IndiGo has selected Germany-based Recaro Aircraft Seating to outfit its brand-new A320neo and A321neo aircraft starting the next year. IndiGo will be the first to feature the firm's economy class seats in the Indian sub-continent. Seventy-five Airbuses would get t he BL3710 economy class seats from January 2023.

Recaro is a global supplier of premium aircraft seats for airlines and original equipment manufacturers. Headquartered in Germany, Recaro earned 260 million euros in revenue in 2021.

According to Recaro, the BL3710, which has won Red Dot Design and iF Design awards, has been specifically created for short- and medium-haul flights. The seats weigh less than 10 kg.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer of IndiGo, said, “As we expand our network, domestically and internationally to cater to the travel demand, the comfortable seats will be key to upgrading the customer experience onboard IndiGo.”