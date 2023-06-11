IndiGo Chennai-bound flight safely returns to Delhi after engine snag

There were more than 230 passengers on-board, and fortunately, no injuries were reported, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

An IndiGo flight, scheduled to travel from Delhi to Chennai (6E-2789), had to make an emergency return to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night, June 10. The aircraft experienced an engine problem shortly after take-off, prompting the pilot to decide to land back in Delhi.

In the meantime, an alternative aircraft was arranged to transport the passengers to Chennai.

The departed at 9:46 pm, but shortly after takeoff, it encountered an engine malfunction, compelling it to turn back. Fortunately, the flight made a secure emergency landing at 10:39 pm at Delhi IGI airport, ensuring the safety of all passengers.