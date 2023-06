IndiGo Chennai-bound flight safely returns to Delhi after engine snag

There were more than 230 passengers on-board, and fortunately, no injuries were reported, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

An IndiGo flight, scheduled to travel from Delhi to Chennai (6E-2789), had to make an emergency return to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night, June 10. The aircraft experienced an engine problem shortly after take-off, prompting the pilot to decide to land back in Delhi.

There were more than 230 passengers on-board, and fortunately, no injuries were reported, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

In the meantime, an alternative aircraft was arranged to transport the passengers to Chennai.

The departed at 9:46 pm, but shortly after takeoff, it encountered an engine malfunction, compelling it to turn back. Fortunately, the flight made a secure emergency landing at 10:39 pm at Delhi IGI airport, ensuring the safety of all passengers.