IndiGo Chennai-bound flight safely returns to Delhi after engine snag

There were more than 230 passengers on-board, and fortunately, no injuries were reported, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

An IndiGo flight, scheduled to travel from Delhi to Chennai (6E-2789), had to make an emergency return to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night, June 10. The aircraft experienced an engine problem shortly after take-off, prompting the pilot to decide to land back in Delhi.

In the meantime, an alternative aircraft was arranged to transport the passengers to Chennai.