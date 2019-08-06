Aviation
IndiGo chairman Damodaran says new RPT policy, concerns on board size to be addressed post AGM
Updated : August 06, 2019 12:59 PM IST
According to Damodaran, post the amendment to the articles of association, the first vacancy to be filled will be that of an independent woman director, which has been one of the demands made by Gangwal.
While the new RPT policy will be cleared at the meeting of the audit committee, the matter regarding selection of independent woman director will be addressed at the meeting of nomination and remuneration committee.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more