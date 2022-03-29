IndiGo appoints Gaurav Negi as new CFO after Jiten Chopra resigns

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced that Gaurav Negi will become its new chief financial officer (CFO) after Jiten Chopra resigned with effect from March 28, 2022.

In an exchange filing, IndiGo said, "We hereby inform you that Jiten Chopra, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer dated March 28, 2022, effective immediately."

The company further said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., March 29, 2022, has approved the appointment of Gaurav Negi as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from March 29, 2022."

Negi has more than two decades of diverse exposure in the field of finance, corporate governance and business operations. A Chartered Accountant and certified Six Sigma Blackbelt, he has held senior management responsibilities across various industries and worked In multiple countries.

Prior to joining the company, Negi spent twenty-two years with General Electric Company, where he was part of their Global Leadership programs in Finance and Executive management.

In his last role with GE, Negi was the CFO for On Shore Wind (segment of GE Renewable Energy headquartered in Paris, France), APAC & Non-Executive Director, GE Transmission & Distribution (GE T&D) India.

Negi is a Commerce graduate from Hindu College, Delhi University, and a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He joined the company as senior vice president & head - of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) on December 1, 2021.

Shares of IndiGo ended at Rs 1,962.00, down by Rs 0.85, or 0.043 percent on the BSE.