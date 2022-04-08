IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta writes to pilots over salary issues; says co 'struggling with sky high oil prices'

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has written to the airline's pilots after the staff protested pay cuts, saying that salary was a "thorny" issue and that the underlying imperatives are to consider the wage structure in competitive industries.

Dutta said the company will constantly review and adjust wages as competitive environment and profit picture evolve.

He said that the industry was struggling with sky high oil prices and that the companies have to carefully manage balance between higher costs and higher ticket prices.

"Competitive landscape is becoming more intense," he said, adding that the low-cost carrier space was becoming "awfully crowded" with IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst, AirAsia India, and Akasa.

Dutta added that there was a need to up the company's game in providing wholesome experience to corporate customer.

IndiGo has not yet restored 100 percent pre-COVID pay for its employees.

On April 4, the carrier suspended a few pilots over their plan to organise a strike on April 5 to protest against the pay cuts implemented following the COVID-19-induced lockdown that hit the industry severely.