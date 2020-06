There is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 in an aircraft, but in line with recent government guidelines, IndiGo will keep middle seats vacant wherever possible, the airline’s chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta has said.

"It is important to keep in mind that those people had the virus before they got on to that airplane. They didn't come into contact on that airplane. To date there is no evidence of transmission on board the plane," Dutta told analysts in an investor conference call following the airline’s Q4FY20 results.

He added that keeping middle seats empty as a rule is not possible for an airline as the practice can have huge ramifications on the cash flow.

“Airline business is cyclical, seasonal, time-sensitive and direction-sensitive. You could be doing Delhi-Ranchi at 90 percent load factor and Ranchi-Delhi at 20 percent load factor, but don't impose it (middle seat vacant rule) on Delhi-Ranchi where it is the only place where we are making money,” Dutta explained.

“We will keep middle seats empty wherever we can but to the extent that we need to fill the middle seat, we will provide extra protective gown to the passengers,” Dutta added.