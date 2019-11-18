IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rules out plans for loyalty programme
Updated : November 18, 2019 07:48 AM IST
With strong fundamentals, India's civil aviation sector is in its "golden age" and there is also healthy competition among domestic carriers, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.
While acknowledging that there are problems, including high taxes on jet fuel, Dutta said there are huge opportunities going forward.
He also made it clear that there are no plans for a loyalty programme for passengers.
