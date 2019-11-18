#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rules out plans for loyalty programme

Updated : November 18, 2019 07:48 AM IST

With strong fundamentals, India's civil aviation sector is in its "golden age" and there is also healthy competition among domestic carriers, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.
While acknowledging that there are problems, including high taxes on jet fuel, Dutta said there are huge opportunities going forward.
He also made it clear that there are no plans for a loyalty programme for passengers.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rules out plans for loyalty programme
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV