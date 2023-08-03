IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers confident of strong performance, says P&W engine issue not a concern

Elbers also clarified that the company is not interested in buying a stake in GoFirst and would like to build and grow their own brand.

India's largest airline by market share and fleet size, Interglobe Aviation or IndiGo, reported its best ever quarterly revenue and net profit in the June quarter.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Elbers said that the results have been wonderful and that the recent issues with the Pratt and Whitney Engines is not a major cause of concern for the low-cost carrier. The airline is aiming to grow in the mid-teens in the current financial year.

"For three quarters in a row, we are back into black numbers, black figures, and this quarter obviously has been the highest one from the three," Elbers said, adding that the return to profitability was after 10 quarters of losses during the pandemic period.

US-based engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney recently expressed concerns over some issues with certain engines, which would impact airlines like IndiGo as well with over 40 planes being grounded due to the supply chain issues. However, Elbers mentioned that the issue does not have any major impact.

"We don't know yet precisely what's going to be the next phase of the Pratt inspections to take place. We don’t know precisely what is the impact of that. We will work closely with Pratt whenever we have more information, whenever we get more information, we would like to be totally transparent," Elbers said.

India's largest airline also said that the impact of GoFirst's grounding has had a minimal impact on their operations and that market conditions have remained stable.